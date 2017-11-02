FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
图片Reuters TV
2017年11月2日 / 下午3点50分 / 更新于 18 小时前

U.S. makes final finding Canada lumber dumped, sets duties

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it made a final finding that imports of Canadian softwood lumber are being unfairly subsidized and dumped in the United States, escalating a trade dispute with Canada in the midst of talks to renegotiate NAFTA.

The decision imposes anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties affecting about $5.66 billion worth of imports of the key building material. The department said exporters from Canada have sold softwood lumber in the U.S. market at 3.20 percent to 8.89 percent less than fair value, and that Canada is providing unfair subsidies at rates of 3.34 percent to 18.19 percent. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)

