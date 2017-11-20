FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. CFPB fines Conduent for bad credit information
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 晚上6点16分 / 更新于 1 天前

U.S. CFPB fines Conduent for bad credit information

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday said it had fined Xerox Business Services, LLC, now known as Conduent Business Services, $1.1 million for software errors that led to credit reporting agencies receiving incorrect information about over 1 million people.

The settlement comes as the bureau, created after the 2007-09 financial crisis to protect consumers from predatory lending, takes a closer look at the flow of information to and from credit-reporting agencies in the wake of this year’s security breach and hacking of Equifax Inc. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below