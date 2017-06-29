FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. CFTC, former Citigroup Global Markets traders reach deal -statement
U.S. CFTC, former Citigroup Global Markets traders reach deal -statement

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday said it had reached a agreement not to prosecute three former Citigroup Global Markets Inc traders, the regulatory agency said in a statement.

CFTC said the three traders, Jeremy Lao and Shlomo Salant of New York and Daniel Liao of Japan, had admitted to conducting unlawful trade practices, cooperated with agency investigators and had no prior history of misconduct.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc is a unit of Citigroup Inc . (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey)

