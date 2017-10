WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated to pay a $2.5 million civil penalty for failing to properly supervise its traders and for record keeping violations in 2010.

The broker-dealer affiliate of Bank of America was found by the regulator to have insufficient policies to ensure traders maintained accurate records for futures block trades. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Grant McCool)