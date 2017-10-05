FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. defers China aluminum foil dumping decision
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日

U.S. defers China aluminum foil dumping decision

WASHINGTON, Oct 5(Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it would defer issuing its preliminary determination in an antidumping duty probe into imports of aluminum foil from China.

The department said in a statement the delay will allow it “to fully analyze information pertaining to China’s status as a non-market economy (NME) country.”

U.S. aluminum foil producers have filed petitions with the U.S. government accusing Chinese manufacturers of dumping the product in the United States. In 2016, imports of aluminum foil from China were valued at an estimated $389 million, department figures show. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

