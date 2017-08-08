FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. finds China aluminum foil subsidized, imposes duties
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 晚上11点13分 / 5 天前

U.S. finds China aluminum foil subsidized, imposes duties

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it made a preliminary finding that imports of aluminum foil from China are subsidized, and imposed countervailing duties ranging from 16.56 percent to 80.97 percent.

U.S. aluminum foil producers have filed petitions with the U.S. government accusing Chinese manufacturers of dumping the product in the United States, the first such case since President Donald Trump took office. In 2016, imports of aluminum foil from China were valued at an estimated $389 million, Commerce Department figures show. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)

