FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 18, 2018 / 3:18 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

United States wins WTO chicken ruling against China

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The United States largely won a World Trade Organization ruling on Thursday that China had failed to comply with an earlier ruling against its punitive tariffs on U.S. broiler chickens.

The United States originally went to the WTO in September 2011, complaining about Chinese anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs. China later lowered the tariffs but Washington said it had not done enough to comply.

Either side can appeal against the compliance ruling. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below