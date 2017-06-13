FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate deal unlikely to impact emissions
2017年6月13日 / 下午3点11分 / 2 个月前

U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate deal unlikely to impact emissions

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate pact is unlikely to have a direct impact on the expected decline in global carbon emissions, BP's chief economist said on Tuesday.

"Nearly all the improvement in (carbon reduction) comes from the developing world, it isn't coming from OECD or America," Spencer Dale said during a presentation of BP's annual Statistical Review of World Energy.

The reduction in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in recent years has been a result of cheaper natural gas pushing out more polluting coal rather than regulations, he said. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Clarke)

