February 27, 2018 / 10:58 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

U.S. House passes bill to penalize sites that allow online sex trafficking

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed legislation to make it easier to penalize operators of websites that facilitate online sex trafficking, chipping away at a bedrock legal shield for the technology industry.

The bill’s passage marks one of the most concrete actions in recent years from the U.S. Congress to tighten regulation of the internet firms, which have drawn heavy scrutiny from lawmakers in both parties over the past year due to an array of concerns regarding the size and influence of their platforms.

It still needs to pass the U.S. Senate, where similar legislation has already gained substantial support, and then be signed by President Donald Trump before it can become law. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

