January 20, 2018 / 7:40 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

Trump's Davos trip now in flux -White House budget director

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s trip to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week is now in flux because of the federal government shutdown, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Saturday.

Trump already canceled a weekend trip to his Florida resort after a funding impasse in Congress shut down the federal government on Saturday.

“The president will not be going to Florida now and we’re taking Davos, both from the president’s perspective and the Cabinet perspective, on a day by day basis,” Mulvaney said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and David Chance; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

