February 6, 2018 / 11:58 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

U.S. House passes spending bill to avert gov't shutdown, sends to Senate

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation to avoid government agency shutdowns at the end of this week by extending funding for most federal programs until March 23.

By a vote of 245-182, the House passed the bill that would also provide increased military funding through Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year.

The Senate still must consider the measure before Thursday’s deadline. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

