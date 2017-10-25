FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equifax says consumers can still sue after class action law axed
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 下午4点46分 / 更新于 14 小时内

Equifax says consumers can still sue after class action law axed

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Senate’s move to kill a rule allowing customers to sue financial companies in class actions does not prohibit consumers from taking legal action against the credit reporting firm over its massive cyber breach.

Equifax came under fire for including a forced arbitration clause in a package of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection products it offered consumers after the breach, which compromised sensitive data on 145.5 million people, but it quickly removed the clause saying it was a mistake. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York)

汤森路透"信任原则"
