U.S. top court to review antitrust claims against American Express

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether American Express Co is violating federal antitrust law by forbidding merchants that accept its credit cards from encouraging customers to use rival cards that charge lower fees.

The justices will hear an appeal by 11 states led by Ohio that had sued American Express of a lower court ruling last year that endorsed the legality of the company’s “anti-steering” provisions in contracts with merchants.