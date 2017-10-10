FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court asks Justice Dept. for views in Apple antitrust case
2017年10月10日

U.S. top court asks Justice Dept. for views in Apple antitrust case

Andrew Chung

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 10(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Trump administration for its views on whether to hear Apple Inc’s bid to avoid a class-action lawsuit accusing the tech giant of inflating consumer prices by charging illegally high commissions on iPhone software sales through its App Store.

The justices are considering whether to take up Apple’s appeal of a lower court ruling that allowed the proposed class-action suit alleging it violated federal antitrust law to proceed. Apple said the case should be thrown out because only developers of the apps who were charged the commissions, not consumers, should be entitled to bring such a suit. Apple charges app developers a 30 percent commission on App Store consumer purchases.

The Justice Department will provide the high court with its stance on the matter.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

