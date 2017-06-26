FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
U.S. top court buries CalPERS suit over Lehman collapse
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 下午2点13分 / 1 个月前

U.S. top court buries CalPERS suit over Lehman collapse

Andrew Chung

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a securities fraud lawsuit by a big California pension fund against banks in the wake of the 2008 collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers, ruling the fund waited too long to sue.

The justices ruled 5-4 at a New York federal appeals court was correct in throwing out the California Public Employees' Retirement System's suit because a class action case the fund had temporarily participated in did not extend the deadline for it to sue on its own.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below