U.S. Supreme Court will not review Conagra cooking oil class action
2017年10月10日 / 下午1点45分 / 8 天前

U.S. Supreme Court will not review Conagra cooking oil class action

Andrew Chung

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear a bid by Conagra Brands Inc to escape a class-action lawsuit accusing it of falsely labeling its cooking oil as 100 percent natural even though it had genetically modified ingredients.

Conagra had asked to the justices to hear its appeal of a lower court ruling allowing the suit to proceed despite difficulties in determining who should be included and excluded from the suit, a problem often encountered in disputes over low-cost products.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

