#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 22, 2018 / 2:38 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

U.S. top court takes up property rights case involving endangered frog

Lawrence Hurley

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed hear a bid by Louisiana landowners seeking to limit the federal government’s power to designate private land as critical habitat for endangered species in a case involving a warty amphibian called the dusky gopher frog.

The justices will hear an appeal by the landowners, backed by business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, of a lower court ruling upholding a 2012 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision to include private land where the frog does not currently live as critical habitat, putting limits on future development opportunities.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
