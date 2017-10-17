FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. top court drops Leidos contracting fraud case after settlement
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 下午3点48分 / 4 天内

U.S. top court drops Leidos contracting fraud case after settlement

Andrew Chung

2 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday canceled arguments in a securities fraud dispute involving Virginia-based government contractor Leidos Inc after the company and investors told the court they had reached a settlement.

The justices were scheduled to hear oral arguments on Nov. 6, but in a brief order the court said the case had been removed from the calendar. A spokeswoman for Leidos, formerly known as SAIC, declined to comment on the settlement.

Leidos had appealed a lower court ruling allowing an investor lawsuit to proceed. The suit, led by the Indiana Public Retirement System, alleged that the company omitted and misstated key information in securities filings over its role in a troubled New York City payroll contract.

The Supreme Court in March agreed to hear the case.

On Oct. 6, both sides asked the court to suspend proceedings while they sought lower court approval for an “agreement in principle” to settle the dispute.

The lawsuit, filed in 2012, alleged Leidos had not disclosed its liability for employee fraud in connection with SAIC’s work building a computerized payroll system for New York City starting in 2001.

A kickback scheme that occurred during the project led to fraud charges against two SAIC employees. One pleaded guilty and the other was convicted at trial. The company paid more than $500 million in fines as a result of a 2012 settlement.

The retirement fund alleged that SAIC failed to properly disclose its liability in filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding any known trends or uncertainties that could impact its business.

Last year, the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the suit to go ahead. Leidos appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that SEC rules do not compel the kind of disclosure the appeals court’s decision requires and warned that the lower court ruling has led to a spike in lawsuits. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below