February 21, 2018 / 3:18 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

U.S. top court refuses to widen whistleblower protections

Andrew Chung

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to broaden protections for corporate insiders who call out misconduct, throwing out a lawsuit brought against a real estate trust by a former employee who had reported alleged wrongdoing internally but not to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The justices ruled 9-0 in favor of Digital Realty Trust Inc , deciding that the Dodd-Frank Act, a 2010 Wall Street reform law, protects whistleblowers from retaliation only if they have brought their claims of securities law violations directly to the SEC.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

