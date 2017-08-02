FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
Jury ends third day of deliberations in Shkreli trial with no verdict
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上10点28分 / 9 天前

Jury ends third day of deliberations in Shkreli trial with no verdict

Brendan Pierson

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jurors in the U.S. fraud trial of former drug company executive Martin Shkreli deliberated for a third day on Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

The day came and went without any word from the jurors in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. Juries in lengthy deliberations often send notes asking to review evidence or legal instructions, but Shkreli's jury has sent only one note, Tuesday afternoon, asking for clarification of terms in the case.

They are expected to resume deliberating on Thursday morning.

Before going to trial on securities fraud and conspiracy charges, Shkreli, 34, was best known for raising the price of anti-infection drug Daraprim by 5,000 percent in 2015 as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals.

The criminal case stems from Shkreli's career before Turing, when he managed hedge funds MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare and drug company Retrophin Inc. Prosecutors have said that between 2009 and 2014, Shkreli lied to MSMB investors, lost their money and paid them back with stock and cash taken from Retrophin without the approval of the company's directors.

Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has argued to jurors that, while Shkreli may have made statements to investors that were not entirely accurate, he made them in good faith. He has also stressed that none of Shkreli's investors lost money, a rarity in a securities fraud case. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below