FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-Marriott CEO urges Trump to improve ties with Cuba
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 晚上6点37分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Marriott CEO urges Trump to improve ties with Cuba

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

June 15 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc Chief Executive Arne Sorenson on Thursday urged the Trump administration to improve relations with post-Castro Cuba and recognize tourism as a strategic tool in the effort.

His comment come as U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new Cuba policy on Friday.

The policy is likely to tighten some rules on travel and trade, and partly roll back former President Barack Obama's opening toward the island, U.S. officials and people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

"It would be exceedingly disappointing to see the progress that has been made in the last two years halted and reversed by the administration," Sorenson said in an emailed statement.

One of the options being considered by the Trump administration is banning U.S. companies from doing business with Cuban enterprises tied to the military, which controls a large part of the Communist-ruled island's economy, the people have said.

Marriott, the world's biggest hotel chain operator, runs the military-owned Gaviota 5th Avenue Hotel under its Four Points Sheraton brand.

The company plans to start operating its second hotel, the state-owned Gran Caribe Inglaterra Hotel, under its Luxury Collection brand by the end of 2019.

With the new policy, Trump is expected to claim fulfillment of a campaign promise to the Cuban-American community to tighten the screws on the government of Cuban President Raul Castro. (Reporting by Alana Wise in New York, Marc Frank in La Habana and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below