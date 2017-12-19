FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says North Korea 'directly responsible' for 'WannaCry' cyber attack
频道
专题
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
狗年展望
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
深度分析
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
深度分析
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 19, 2017 / 1:07 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. says North Korea 'directly responsible' for 'WannaCry' cyber attack

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - North Korea is “directly responsible” for the so-called WannaCry cyber attack that crippled hospitals, banks and other companies across the globe earlier this year, a senior White House official said on Monday.

“The attack was widespread and cost billions, and North Korea is directly responsible,” Tom Bossert, the White House homeland security adviser, wrote in an opinion piece published online by the Wall Street Journal.

Bossert said anyone who harmed the United States would be held accountable, but he did not detail any specific actions Washington might take against Pyongyang, other than saying it would continue to pursue a “maximum pressure strategy.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below