U.S. says Facebook, Microsoft disabled North Korean cyber actions
December 19, 2017 / 2:33 PM / a day ago

U.S. says Facebook, Microsoft disabled North Korean cyber actions

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp acted last week to disable a number of North Korean cyber actions, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert said on Tuesday as the United States publicly blamed Pyongyang for a May cyber attack that crippled hospitals, banks and other companies.

Bossert did not provide details on those actions but said the U.S. government was calling on companies to cooperate in cyber security defense.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
