2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点39分 / 更新于 5 小时前

U.S. Senate panel to vote next week on online sex trafficking bill -sources

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is expected to vote next week on a bipartisan proposal that would make it easier to penalize operators of websites that facilitate online sex trafficking, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. technology companies including Alphabet’s Google and Facebook have long opposed legislation that would amend what is known as Section 230 of the decades-old Communications Decency Act, arguing it could thwart digital innovation and prompt endless litigation.

A spokesman for Senator John Thune, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, declined to comment. (Reporting by Dustin Volz and David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)

