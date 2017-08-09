FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.P. Morgan upgrades U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.6 percent
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月9日

J.P. Morgan upgrades U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.6 percent

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan on Wednesday raised its estimate on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent as domestic wholesale inventories grew 0.7 percent in June, its fastest clip in six months.

On July 28, the Commerce Department said its first reading on the gross domestic product in the second quarter was a 2.6 percent increase, matching the median forecast among economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

