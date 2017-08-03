FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
U.S. EPA to reject proposal to shift biofuel blending off refiners: sources
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 下午5点26分 / 2 天前

U.S. EPA to reject proposal to shift biofuel blending off refiners: sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency has decided to reject a proposal by billionaire investor Carl Icahn to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program in a way that shifts the responsibility for blending fuels away from oil refining companies, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Icahn, a special adviser to President Donald Trump on regulation, had made the proposal with the support of independent oil refiners, that say the obligation to blend fuels costs them millions of dollars. Icahn owns a majority stake in independent refiner CVR Energy.

Politico was first to report the EPA's decision, citing a senior administration official who said it would be announced within two weeks. (Reporting by David Sherpardson, Chris Prentice and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below