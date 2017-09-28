FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FCC chair wants Apple to activate FM radio chips in iPhones
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 下午3点04分 / 20 天前

FCC chair wants Apple to activate FM radio chips in iPhones

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday urged Apple Inc to activate FM radio chips installed in iPhones in the wake of major hurricanes.

Pai said Apple is the one major phone manufacturer that has resisted doing so. Pai said when wireless networks go down during a natural disaster, smartphones with activated FM chips can allow Americans to get access to life-saving information. “It is time for Apple to step up to the plate and put the safety of the American people first.” An Apple spokesman did not immediately comment Thursday. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below