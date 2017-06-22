FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCC proposes $120 mln fine on Florida robocall scammer
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月22日

FCC proposes $120 mln fine on Florida robocall scammer

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed a $120 million fine on a Florida resident alleged to have made almost 100 million spoofed robocalls to trick consumers with "exclusive" vacation deals from well-known travel and hospitality companies.

The man, identified as Adrian Abramovich, allegedly made 96 million robocalls during a three-month period by falsifying caller identification information that matched the local area code and the first three digits of recipient's phone number, the FCC said. (bit.ly/2tyw5mm)

The calls, which were in violation of the U.S. telecommunications laws, offered vacation deals from companies such as Marriott International Inc, Expedia Inc , Hilton Inc and TripAdvisor Inc.

Consumers who answered the calls were transferred to foreign call centers that tried to sell vacation packages, often involving timeshares. These call centers were not related to the companies, the FCC said.

In a statement, TripAdvisor said FCC's action would help better protect consumers from others attempting similar tactics in the future. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

