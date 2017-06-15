FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Appeals court won't issue order blocking TV ownership rule
2017年6月15日

Appeals court won't issue order blocking TV ownership rule

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co one of the largest U.S. television station operators.

The court declined to immediately block the FCC's vote in April to reverse a 2016 order limiting the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy. Critics said in a court filing that failing to block the FCC rule "will usher in a wave of media consolidation." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

