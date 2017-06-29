FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard: Five years minimum to normalise balance sheet size
2017年6月29日

Fed's Bullard: Five years minimum to normalise balance sheet size

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - It will take at least five years for the U.S. central bank to trim its balance sheet to a conventional size that would give it room to undertake quantitative easing again in the future, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"No matter how you cut it, you're talking five years at a minimum probably to get to a kind of balance sheet size that is more conventional and will give us policy space if we wanted to do QE again the future," Bullard told an event in London. (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by John Geddie)

