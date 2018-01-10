FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse now sees 3 U.S. rate hikes in 2018
January 10, 2018 / 5:04 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Credit Suisse now sees 3 U.S. rate hikes in 2018

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s U.S. economists said on Wednesday they now expect the Federal Reserve to raise key U.S. short-term borrowing costs three times in 2018, one more than their earlier view for two rate hikes.

“Strong global growth and a tight U.S. labor market should keep the Fed on track to raise rates,” the bank’s economists wrote in a research note. “Meanwhile, a lack of a buildup in inflation pressures and the likelihood of tightening financial conditions this year suggest no urgency to hiking.” (Reporting by Richard Leong)

