FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 7, 2018 / 2:34 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

'Bad' incentives, poor communication behind Wells Fargo sales scandal -Fed's Dudley

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bad incentive structures for employees and a lack of communication to management contributed to Wells Fargo & Co’s sales practices scandal, Federal Reserve Bank of New York president William Dudley said on Wednesday.

Dudley, who spoke at an event related to banking culture, said that Wells Fargo employees were given “really bad” incentives. He added that when employees complained, it went up the chain of command but concerns either were not heard or ignored.

The bank reached a $190 million settlement with U.S. authorities in 2016 over its employees opening accounts in customers’ names without their permission to hit sales targets. (Reporting by Richard Leong and Catherine Ngai; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below