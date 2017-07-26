FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
UPDATE 1-Trump's nominee for Fed says banking rules need 'refinements'
2017年7月26日

UPDATE 1-Trump's nominee for Fed says banking rules need 'refinements'

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background on Quarles)

By Pete Schroeder and Patrick Rucker

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. banking rules must protect the financial system but they need "some refinement," President Donald Trump's nominee for the Federal Reserve's top regulatory post told lawmakers on Wednesday.

"As with any complex undertaking, after the first wave of reform, and with the benefit of experience and reflection, some refinements will undoubtedly be in order," Randal Quarles told the Senate Banking Committee in prepared testimony ahead of his confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Quarles will be the central bank's top official tasked with protecting the stability of the financial system.

Quarles worked as a Wall Street lawyer and U.S. Treasury official under President George W. Bush. He was also an executive with private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) and is expected to face tough questions from Democratic lawmakers.

Republicans control the Senate and have the votes to confirm Quarles over any objections from Democrats.

If confirmed, Quarles would step down from the Cynosure Group, an investment group he founded in 2014. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

