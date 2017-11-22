FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed approves Sandy Spring Bancorp merger with WashingtonFirst Bankshares
2017年11月22日

Fed approves Sandy Spring Bancorp merger with WashingtonFirst Bankshares

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Wednesday approved a merger between Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc and WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc.

The deal allows Sandy Spring to indirectly acquire WashingtonFirst’s subsidiary bank, WashingtonFirst Bank, as well as acquire its nonbank subsidiary, 1st Portfolio, Inc.

The Fed also approved an application that would allow Sandy Spring Bank to merge with WashingtonFirst Bank, permitting it to establish and operate branches at existing WashingtonFirst Bank offices. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

