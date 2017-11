WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The White House is considering Mohammed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at German insurance giant Allianz, among other possible candidates, to be a vice chair at the U.S. Federal Reserve, CNBC said on Tuesday, citing a report from Dow Jones.

CNBC said that, according to the report, a broad range of candidates were under consideration. Asked by Reuters about the report, a White House spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann)