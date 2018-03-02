FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 2, 2018 / 3:38 PM / a day ago

U.S. announces 10 indictments in international fraud scheme

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced the indictment of six people and four corporate defendants, including London-based brokerage Beaufort Securities Ltd, over their alleged roles in international securities fraud and money laundering schemes totaling more than $50 million.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also announced securities fraud charges against Beaufort and one of its investment managers, Peter Kyriacou, over alleged manipulative trading in shares of HD View 360 Inc, a provider of security surveillance systems.

Separately, the UK Financial Conduct Authority declared Beaufort insolvent and appointed administrators for the brokerage.

Lawyers for the defendants could not immediately be identified. Both U.S. cases were filed with the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below