#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 9, 2018 / 10:05 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Investor files lawsuit against U.S. fund that lost most its value

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - An investor on Friday filed a lawsuit against managers of a U.S. mutual fund that relied heavily on a strategy that profits from calm markets but lost four-fifths of its value in recent market turmoil.

In a complaint seeking class-action status filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, investor Leonard Sokolow said he owned shares of LJM Preservation and Growth Fund, a once-$800 million fund that lost most of its value despite touting its ability “to deliver solid returns while maintaining risk parameters” in its most recent annual report to shareholders. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
