FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 1, 2018 / 3:16 PM / 更新于 a day ago

CME Group to launch futures on Libor alternative May 7

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - CME Group said on Thursday it planned to launch on May 7 monthly and quarterly futures contracts linked to the reference rates which are aimed as alternatives to the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR).

The Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), which these futures will be based on, are jointly developed by the New York Federal Reserve and the Office of Financial Reserve. On Wednesday, the New York Fed said it will begin publishing the SOFR on April 3. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below