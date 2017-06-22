FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Colonial gasoline line nominations below capacity, 1st time since 2011
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 下午1点33分 / 1 个月前

Colonial gasoline line nominations below capacity, 1st time since 2011

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co, the largest U.S. refined products system, said on Thursday that shipping nominations on its gasoline line had fallen below capacity for the first time in nearly six years, driving Gulf Coast cash gasoline prices lower.

The drop in shipping volumes highlights the dire state of oversupply in the East Coast. Gasoline inventories in the region fell by 1.3 million barrels last week to 67.6 million barrels, just shy of the five-year high for this time of year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Colonial, which connects the refinery-rich Gulf Coast to the demand-heavy East Coast, said in a shipper notice that it will not be calling for allocations on the next 5-day shipping cycle on its main gasoline line.

M2 conventional gasoline weakened by as much as 2 cents to trade 5 cents per gallon under benchmark gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange. A1 CBOB in the Gulf Coast also weakened to trade as much as 12 cents below benchmark futures. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Jarrett Renshaw in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below