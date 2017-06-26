California to list glyphosate as cancer-causing as of July 7

June 26 (Reuters) - Glyphosate, a popular weed killer and the active ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup, will be added to California's list of chemicals known to cause cancer effective July 7, the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) said on Monday.

The agency said the designation under a state law known as Proposition 65 will proceed following an unsuccessful attempt by seeds and chemicals company Monsanto Co to block the listing in trial court. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)