March 1, 2018 / 2:26 PM / in 15 hours

Kroger raises minimum age for buying firearms to 21

1 分钟阅读

March 1 (Reuters) - Kroger Co will stop selling firearms and ammunition to buyers under the age of 21 at its Fred Meyer stores, the U.S. supermarket chain said on Thursday.

The announcement follows a similar move by Walmart Inc and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc on Wednesday that came days after a deadly massacre at a Florida high school which reopened a fierce debate over gun control in America.

Kroger operates 133 Fred Meyer stores.

“Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers,” Kroger told Reuters via email. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
