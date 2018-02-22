FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#比特币
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 22, 2018 / 8:00 PM / a day ago

BlackRock says will seek "response" from gunmakers to Florida school shooting

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc said on Thursday it plans to speak with weapons manufacturers and distributors ‘to understand their response’ to last week’s mass school shooting in Florida.

Ed Sweeney, a spokesman for the New York-based asset manager that is the largest owner of many U.S. companies, said via e-mail that it cannot sell shares of a company in an index and instead “we focus on engaging with the company and understanding how they are responding to society’s expectations of them.”

Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below