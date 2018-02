Feb 22 (Reuters) - First National Bank of Omaha will not renew a contract with the National Rifle Association (NRA) to issue an NRA-branded Visa card, the bank said on Thursday.

“Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA,” said First National Bank of Omaha spokesman Kevin Langin. The bank declined further comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Frances Kerry)