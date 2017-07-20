FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 天前
U.S. Justice Department drops $3M Harley-Davidson emissions penalty
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 下午3点15分 / 15 天前

U.S. Justice Department drops $3M Harley-Davidson emissions penalty

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The Justice Department on Thursday announced it has dropped a requirement that Harley-Davidson Inc spend $3 million to reduce air pollution as part of a settlement the Obama administration announced in August.

Last year, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker agreed to pay a $12 million civil fine and stop selling illegal after-market devices that cause its vehicles to emit too much pollution and spend about $3 million to retrofit or replace wood-burning appliances with cleaner stoves.

The Justice Department in a court filing cited a new policy from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and an ongoing review of the penalty by a government auditor in dropping the $3 million penalty from the settlement. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

