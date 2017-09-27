FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anthem will not sell individual Obamacare plans in Maine next year
2017年9月27日

Anthem will not sell individual Obamacare plans in Maine next year

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it will not offer individual Obamacare plans in Maine in 2018, citing uncertainty in government operations, including around the future of cost-sharing reduction subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

The announcement comes a day after the latest failure by the U.S. Senate to come up with enough votes to advance a plan to repeal and replace the ACA, often referred to as Obamacare.

Insurers must sign government contracts detailing where they will offer 2018 coverage by midnight on Wednesday.

Anthem has previously announced its intention to pare back 2018 Obamacare offerings in several states, including Nevada and Georgia.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

