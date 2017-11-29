FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HHS nominee Azar says drug pricing a top priority
2017年11月29日 / 下午3点28分 / 2 天前

HHS nominee Azar says drug pricing a top priority

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Alex Azar, the Republican nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a former Eli Lilly & Co top executive, said on Wednesday that drug prices are too high and pledged to work on solutions despite his industry background.

“The current system of pricing insulin and other medicines...that system is not working for the patients who have to pay out of pocket and we have to recognize that impact,” Azar told members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions during a hearing that is part of the confirmation process. (Reporting by Yasemeen Abutaleb, Writing by Caroline Humer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

