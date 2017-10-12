FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NIH partners 11 drugmakers to accelerate cancer therapy research
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 下午2点03分 / 6 天前

NIH partners 11 drugmakers to accelerate cancer therapy research

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The National Institutes of Health said on Thursday it had partnered 11 biopharma companies to help advance a new class of drugs that uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

The five-year public-private research collaboration, called Partnership for Accelerating Cancer Therapies, includes drugmakers AbbVie, Roche Holding AG and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The new class of immunotherapies, such as Roche’s Tecentriq and Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo, works by enlisting the body’s defenses to fight the tumours.

Merck & Co Inc, whose Keytruda leads the fast-expanding field of immunotherapies, is not involved in the partnership.

Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc , Celgene Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are part of the effort, NIH said.

The 11 partners would contribute up to $1 million each year for five years, while NIH would add about $160 million, based on availability of funds.

The partnership will be managed by the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

