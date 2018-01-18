FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 18, 2018 / 3:28 PM / 更新于 12 hours ago

U.S. hospital systems team up to launch generic drugmaker

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A group of four hospital systems plans to launch a not-for-profit generic drugmaker aimed at combating shortages and high costs of some generic drugs, which they blame on unscrupulous drug companies that hike prices.

Intermountain Healthcare said on Thursday it was working with three other large U.S.-based hospital systems including Ascension, SSM Health, and Trinity Health, to form a new FDA approved manufacturing company.

An Intermountain spokesperson said the company initially plans to subcontract with manufacturers to make the drugs, including essential medications that are administered in hospitals.

The new company is being formed in consultation with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the hospitals said. The five organizations represent more than 450 hospitals around the United States.

The company will be guided by an advisory committee that includes former Nebraska Governor Bob Kerrey and two former Amgen Inc executives. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by David Gregorio)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below