FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天前
U.S. Medicare reserves to last one year longer than previous forecast
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 晚上7点06分 / 22 天前

U.S. Medicare reserves to last one year longer than previous forecast

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's healthcare program for the elderly will exhaust its reserves for hospital insurance in 2029, a year later than last year's forecast, the Social Security and Medicare Boards of Trustees said on Thursday, implying a rate of growth that will not trigger the creation of a government board to cut spending.

The Social Security trust funds for benefits for the elderly and disability insurance could be depleted by 2034, the same as last year's projection, according to the report. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below