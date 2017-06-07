FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Trump says Obamacare in 'death spiral,' urges Congress to act
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 晚上6点13分 / 2 个月前

Trump says Obamacare in 'death spiral,' urges Congress to act

Jeff Mason

2 分钟阅读

CINCINNATI, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Obamacare healthcare system is in a "death spiral" and must be reformed soon, a day after insurer Anthem Inc announced it would withdraw from the Ohio healthcare insurance exchange next year.

Trump has struggled to get a healthcare package passed by the U.S. Congress even though his Republican Party controls both the House of Representatives and the Senate. A House plan was approved on May 4, and the Senate is trying to pass a version this summer.

Trump, visiting Cincinnati, Ohio, to tout his infrastructure plan, met with several people who dislike President Obama's signature healthcare law, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, and afterward called on Congress to act.

"Obamacare is in a total death spiral and the problems will only get worse if Congress fails to act," he said.

Trump spoke a day after Anthem announced it would not participate in the Obamacare insurance exchanges next year in Ohio, a potentially crippling blow to the healthcare system.

Trump said opposition from Democrats needed to be overcome in order to gain passage of a new law.

"It's only obstruction from the Democrats. The Democrats are destroying healthcare," he said. "It's only going to be Republicans or bust. The Democrats are really in our way." (Writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below